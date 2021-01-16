Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CPK opened at $105.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

