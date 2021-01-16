Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

CVX stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

