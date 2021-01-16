Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 230.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chiasma during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 97.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

