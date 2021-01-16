China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

About China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

