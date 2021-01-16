CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 26,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 52,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in CHP Merger by 74.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 874,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CHP Merger by 29,285.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

