CHP Merger (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Shares Up 0.9%

CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.90. 65,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHP Merger stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.