Chromia One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

