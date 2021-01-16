Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE C opened at $64.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.82. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

