Clarius Group LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.