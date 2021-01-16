Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $10.15. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 7,559,071 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

