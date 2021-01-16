CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,772.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $25,772.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001466 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018652 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,573,787 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

