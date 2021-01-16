Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cohu by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

