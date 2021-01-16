Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

