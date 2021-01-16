Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 13,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period.

