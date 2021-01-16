Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report $188.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.67 million and the lowest is $187.73 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

