Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

