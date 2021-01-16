Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) Shares Up 15.4%

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSB) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Community Savings Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCSB)

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Savings that provides various banking products and services in Caldwell, Ohio. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

