Comparing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fuse Science and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heska has a consensus target price of $131.13, suggesting a potential downside of 18.22%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuse Science and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heska $122.66 million 12.35 -$1.47 million $0.05 3,206.60

Fuse Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Volatility and Risk

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Heska -11.15% -2.29% -1.64%

Summary

Heska beats Fuse Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud and HeskaView, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

