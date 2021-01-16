CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.20. 1,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.37.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

