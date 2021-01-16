ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.75 million and $3.25 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

