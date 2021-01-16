CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CVU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 65,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,492. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

