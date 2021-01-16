CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.91

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.91 and traded as high as $59.86. CRA International shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 40,328 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $449.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

