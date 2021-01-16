Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

