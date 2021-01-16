Critical Analysis: Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) versus Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Westech Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.90% 2.24% 0.23% Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and Westech Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $57.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.05%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Westech Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 11.15 $161.00 million $2.27 30.41 Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westech Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, indicating that its share price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Westech Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Westech Capital Company Profile

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

