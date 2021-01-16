Critical Survey: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get QCR alerts:

QCR has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.34%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 18.59% 10.74% 1.10% First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09%

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $294.84 million 2.19 $57.41 million $3.66 11.16 First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.39 $92.05 million $3.10 11.78

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QCR beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.