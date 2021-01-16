CROAT One Day Trading Volume Hits $171.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $94,413.89 and approximately $171.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,753,184 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

