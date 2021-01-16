Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $399.00 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

