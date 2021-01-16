Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $110.12 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

