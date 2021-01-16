Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

