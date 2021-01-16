CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $72,621.39 and $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.