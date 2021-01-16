CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Trading Down 1%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

