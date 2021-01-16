Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $45.45 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,355,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

