CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CTEK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 354,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,309. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

