Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daseke by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Daseke by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Daseke by 79.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.88 on Friday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

