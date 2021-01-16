Dash Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $126.45 or 0.00340700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00026951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002543 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.01138430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,922,885 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

