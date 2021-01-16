Databroker (DTX) Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $47.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

