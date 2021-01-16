Datawallet Price Hits $0.0002 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $94,367.47 and $3,432.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.