Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 1,565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $275.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

