Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 512 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

