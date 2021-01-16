DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.44). 918,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,659,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market cap of £55.65 million and a PE ratio of -15.25.

In other news, insider Gerard Brandon purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($27,044.68).

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

