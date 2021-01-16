Dether Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Dether has a total market cap of $620,046.38 and $264.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.