Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $758,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock worth $24,893,029 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $23.57 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

