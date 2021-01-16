Digital Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $801,546.87 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $801,546.87 and $1.10 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $59.24 or 0.00160327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

