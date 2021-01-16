Dovu Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $487,165.51 and approximately $115.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,962,517 tokens. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.