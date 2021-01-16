Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

