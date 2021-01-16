East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

