East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Shares Down 5.1%

Jan 16th, 2021


Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

