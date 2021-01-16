easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 889.95 ($11.63).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

EZJ opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 828.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.95. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

