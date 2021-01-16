Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Echo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Echo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Echo Therapeutics
