Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $50,037.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.