Eidoo (EDO) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.